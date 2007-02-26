And he (Jesus) said to his disciples, “Temptations to sin are sure to come, but woe to the one through whom they come! It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck and he were cast into the sea than that he should cause one of these little ones to sin." - LUKE 17:1-2
Check out our playlists and follow us on SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/user/dm2x0ohyssbezch5ej8o942ut?si=dz_ABi1WQvGnPsdqW21BTg&nd=1
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.